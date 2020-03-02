Pozhiyoor anxious over its fishermen stuck in Iran

Unnikrishnan S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jagajeev Netto, a fisherman from Pozhiyoor village bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu, was just 21 when he decided to take up the offer to go to Iran on a fisherman visa on October 30, 2019. The offer was given by his neighbour Antoney who had returned after a four-month fishing stint in Iran. He is among the 60-odd Malayalis who have been stuck in Iran because of COVID-19.

“Antony managed to earn `1.25 lakh which looked attractive as we could not make any money from fishing here,” said James Netto, father of Jagajeev, ruing the family’s decision to send their eldest child to the far-off coast. Both James and Jagajeev made a living by fishing. While James focused on the coast of Beypore, Jagajeev ventured into Munambam side in the south. But fishermen like James think the catch had dwindled post-Ockhi cyclone.

James and wife Sherly of Puthuval Purayidam at Paruthiyoor in Pozhiyoor has four children. Sherley’s gold jewellery was pawned to arrange for the visa. But Jagajeev has managed to send home only `40,000 so far. “It could be due to a bad season, but I want my child back safely.” said Sherly.

According to her, she was not aware of the situation there till Sunday. The couple spent anxious hours with their neighbours and contacted their ward member Pozhiyoor Johnson to reach out to Shashi Tharoor, MP.

Jagajeev is part of the fishermen group who catch fish from the waters of Iran. They take the catch to Dubai after a 12-hour journey. But the Dubai authorities denied them entry following the COVID-19 scare a five days back. “They returned with the catch to Iran. But it took some time to finally sell it there,” said James who has been in touch with his son over phone.

Daredevils of Pozhiyoor

Fishermen from coastal villages between Pozhiyoor and Colachal in Tamil Nadu are sought after in Gulf countries for their deep-sea fishing skills. Their trips crossing international waters to Sri Lanka, Middle East and Diego Garcia, the UK’s military atoll located south of the equator, are considered daredevilry. “Fishers here are fearless and don’t get easily scared by rough sea conditions,” said T Peter, general secretary, NFF.