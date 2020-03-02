Home States Kerala

Producers plan norms for online film streaming

A look at recent Malayalam releases shows that only a handful of movies managed to stay for 50 days or more  in theatres.

Published: 02nd March 2020 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix

Image used for representational purpose only.(File | Reuters)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: There was a time, in the none too distant past, when the theatre run of a movie determined its success at the box office. But not any longer.

The wider release of movies has narrowed down the theatre run, prompting producers to sell the digital rights to online streaming sites, allowing the latter to screen it as early as four weeks from the date of the films hitting the theatres. However, film exhibitors in Kerala, as well as a section of producers, are deeply unhappy with the trend, since they believe it will sound the death knell of the industry already reeling under massive loss of revenue with each passing year.

“There is no way this trend can be allowed to continue as we are afraid whether movie fans will  stop the habit of going to theatres altogether. A scenario could well emerge where cine goers might think of visiting theatres only to view big-ticket movies rich with visual extravaganza which demand a must-theatre watch. This will adversely impact the average budget movies,” said  Rejaputhra Renjith, president,  Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA).

‘Shylock’, which has Mammooty in the lead, is the latest addition to the Malayalam online steaming list. The movie, which is still playing in some of the theatres, was streamed online on the 30th day of its release.

“In the case of some other South Indian languages, they will clearly mention when the movie can be streamed on digital platforms after the theatre release. It could be 49, 63 or 70 days. In Malayalam, most of the producers are confused whether to opt for satellite rights or digital rights. The channels are now quite selective in bagging the satellite rights considering the advent of OTT(over-the-top) platforms. In the case of some movies, OTTs also bag the direct to home (DTH) rights along with digital rights. Hence, we need to streamline things and need a proper plan in the case of digital rights,” he said.

However, Siyad Koker, president, Kerala Film Distributors’ Association,  said the longevity of the movies in theatres is short nowadays. “So we cannot blame the producers if they look for OTTs after getting good collection during the first two weeks,” he said. The pre-release business of movies is now dull because of the ongoing confusion among producers and TV channels over digital streaming rights. It is learnt that up to ‘Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham’, slated for a March 26 release, the pre-release business rights of select movies have been sold. Nonetheless, producers of some of the biggies slated for April (Vishu) release are angling for a better deal.

“We are watching the trend. A clearer picture will emerge by March-end. We also want to know whether channels will explore the possibilities of Internet TV and bag the rights to counter the OTTs. By April, KFPA will come out with proper guidelines and regulations on digital streaming rights” said Renjith.

Impending crisis
TAGS
Malayalam OTT
