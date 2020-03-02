Sacred Heart maintains lead on fourth day at Mahatma Gandhi University Arts Festival

Nejma Sulaiman By

IDUKKI: Sacred Heart College, Thevara, with 108 points is leading the points tally at the end of the fourth day of competition in the Mahatma Gandhi University Arts Festival ‘ at Thodupuzha here on Thursday. As the penultimate day at ‘Article 14’ drew to a close, the results of 35 items (total 60 events) were declared.

Ernakulam-based Maharaja’s College and St Teresa’s College, secured 72 points and 47 points, respectively, when the results of various items like folk dance, Kerala Nadanam and Bharathanatyam were announced. Similarly, two other Ernakulam colleges -- RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura and Cochin College, Kochi -- finished with 40 and 39 points, respectively.

Despite the inconvenience to contestants and parents as a result of the inordinate delay in staging the programmes, there was a good turnout at the main venue -- where group song competition was held on Sunday -- as well as at the other venues.

The Mohiniyattam event on stage 2, which was originally scheduled to be held at 10am, could be staged only by 6pm. And the contestants clad in the traditional dance costume were made to wait for eight hours in sweltering conditions before the event got under way. Despite the interminable delay, the Mohiniyattam competition which had 56 contestants vying for honours drew a packed house. The elocution competition in venue 5 (Law College) and the stringed instrument competition on stage 3 (Arts College) also saw an impressive turnout.

Siblings compete against each other

Idukki: When Gayathri got on stage for her kuchipudi dance performance on the fourth day of MGU youth festival on Sunday, her brother Ramdas looked on with an air of satisfaction. He may well be her competitor in the event, but he is also a proud brother and a guru to his sister. Ramdas, who has been training under prolific dancer couple Pattam G Sanal Kumar and Kala Kshethra Jisha Raghav, is also a teacher in his own right. A second-year MA History student of St Thomas College, Pala, it was Ramdas who trained his sister in Kuchipudi. Gayathri is an MA literature student at St Mary’s College, Manarcadu. The duo was competing against each other in the Kuchipudi category of the MGU art festival held in Thodupuzha. Ramdas won the first prize in Bharath anatyam (men) and Kathakali events.