Home States Kerala

Sacred Heart maintains lead on fourth day at Mahatma Gandhi University Arts Festival

The Mohiniyattam event on stage 2, which was originally scheduled to be held at 10am,  could be staged only by 6pm.

Published: 02nd March 2020 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Anamika Ravi of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, performing Kathak | Shiyami

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Sacred Heart College, Thevara,  with 108 points is leading the points tally at the end of the fourth day of competition in the Mahatma Gandhi University Arts Festival ‘ at Thodupuzha here on Thursday. As the penultimate day at  ‘Article 14’ drew to a close, the results of  35 items (total 60 events) were declared.

Ernakulam-based Maharaja’s College and St Teresa’s College, secured 72 points and 47 points, respectively,  when the results of various items like folk dance, Kerala Nadanam and Bharathanatyam were announced. Similarly, two other Ernakulam colleges -- RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura and Cochin College, Kochi -- finished with 40 and 39 points, respectively.

Despite the inconvenience to contestants and parents as a result of the inordinate delay in staging the programmes, there was a good turnout at the main venue -- where group song competition was held on Sunday -- as well as at the other venues.

The Mohiniyattam event on stage 2, which was originally scheduled to be held at 10am,  could be staged only by 6pm. And the contestants clad in the traditional dance costume were made to wait for eight hours in sweltering conditions before the event got under way. Despite the interminable delay, the Mohiniyattam competition which had 56 contestants vying for honours drew a packed house.  The elocution competition in venue 5 (Law College) and the stringed instrument competition on stage 3 (Arts College) also saw an impressive turnout.

Ramdas along with sister Gayathri | Shiyami

Siblings compete against each other

Idukki: When Gayathri got on stage for her kuchipudi dance performance on the fourth day of MGU youth festival on Sunday, her brother Ramdas looked on with an air of satisfaction. He may well be her competitor in the event, but he is also a proud brother and a guru to his sister. Ramdas, who has been training under prolific dancer couple Pattam G Sanal Kumar and Kala Kshethra Jisha Raghav, is also a teacher in his own right. A second-year MA History student of St Thomas College, Pala, it was Ramdas who trained his sister in Kuchipudi. Gayathri is an MA literature student at St Mary’s College, Manarcadu. The duo was competing against each other in the Kuchipudi category of the MGU art festival held in Thodupuzha. Ramdas won the first prize in Bharath anatyam (men) and Kathakali events.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sacred Heart College Mahatma Gandhi University Arts Festival
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp