Kerala moving towards milestone of ‘home for all’, new initiatives planned: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is gradually moving towards attaining the dream of ‘home for all’ through schemes like Life Mission and is planning to introduce new initiatives for those who were excluded from the mission, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“There are many helpless individuals who died without fulfilling the dream of their own home. Life Mission was born out of that thought. Two lakh homes have been built under the scheme. The construction of the remaining homes is under way. We are gradually moving towards the milestone of ‘home for all’,” he said.

He was speaking while handing over the keys of 128 homes built for the flood-affected families by Rotary International and Aster Homes in Kochi on Sunday. Aster Homes built 100 homes, while Rotary International constructed 28 houses.

“The state government will roll out new projects for those who were excluded from the parameters of the Life Mission. As we have taken a policy to ensure homes for every homeless family, the government will launch the schemes soon,” said Pinarayi.

He also appreciated the efforts of Rotary International and Aster Group for the initiatives taken up in the area of social services.While the Rotary event was held at Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty, Aster’s event was hosted at Ernakulam Town Hall.

Aster Volunteers is building a total of 250 houses for flood victims under the scheme. In the first phase, the group has completed 45 houses in Wayanad, 33 in Ernakulam, seven each in Alappuzha and Kottayam, five in Pathanamthitta and four in Kozhikode among others.

Dr Azad Moopen of Aster Homes said, “Of the 250 homes we promised when the state was hit by the unprecedented tragedy, we have completed over 100 Aster Homes. We are honoured to be a part of the Rebuild Kerala Mission. Aster Homes will also build houses for the flood victims of 2019 on land donated by local government bodies, organisations and individuals in places such as Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad.”

Other speakers

Ernakulam M P Hibi Eden; MLAs T J Vinodh, S Sarma, V D Satheesan, Ibrahim Kunju and Anwar Sadath; Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas, Ernakulam, Rotary district R Madhav Chandran, Rotary International director Kamal Sanghvi and others spoke on the occasion.