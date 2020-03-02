Home States Kerala

Kerala moving towards milestone of ‘home for all’, new initiatives planned: Pinarayi Vijayan

Aster Homes built 100 homes, while Rotary International constructed 28 houses.

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan serving boiled milk to Omana at her housewarming on Saturday. The Chandran-Omana couple hailing from Enikkara in Thiruvananthapuram is among the 2 lakh beneficiaries of LIFE Mission housing and livelihood support programme

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan serving boiled milk to Omana at her housewarming on Saturday. The Chandran-Omana couple hailing from Enikkara in Thiruvananthapuram is among the 2 lakh beneficiaries of LIFE Mission housing and livelihood support programme. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is gradually moving towards attaining the dream of ‘home for all’ through schemes like Life Mission and is planning to introduce new initiatives for those who were excluded from the mission, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“There are many helpless individuals who died without fulfilling the dream of their own home. Life Mission was born out of that thought. Two lakh homes have been built under the scheme. The construction of the remaining homes is under way. We are gradually moving towards the milestone of ‘home for all’,” he said.   

He was speaking while handing over the keys of 128 homes built for the flood-affected families by Rotary International and Aster Homes in Kochi on Sunday.  Aster Homes built 100 homes, while Rotary International constructed 28 houses.

“The state government will roll out new projects for those who were excluded from the parameters of the Life Mission. As we have taken a policy to ensure homes for every homeless family, the government will launch the schemes soon,” said Pinarayi.  

He also appreciated the efforts of Rotary International and Aster Group for the initiatives taken up in the area of social services.While the Rotary event was held at Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty, Aster’s event was hosted at Ernakulam Town Hall.

Aster Volunteers is building a total of 250 houses for flood victims under the scheme. In the first phase, the group has completed 45 houses in Wayanad, 33 in Ernakulam, seven each in Alappuzha and Kottayam, five in Pathanamthitta and four in Kozhikode among others.

Dr Azad Moopen of Aster Homes said, “Of the 250 homes we promised when the state was hit by the unprecedented tragedy, we have completed over 100 Aster Homes. We are  honoured to be a part of the Rebuild Kerala Mission. Aster Homes will also build houses for the flood victims of 2019 on land donated by local government bodies, organisations and individuals in places such as Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad.”

Other speakers
Ernakulam M P Hibi Eden; MLAs T J Vinodh, S Sarma, V D Satheesan, Ibrahim Kunju and Anwar Sadath; Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas, Ernakulam, Rotary district R Madhav Chandran, Rotary International director Kamal Sanghvi and others spoke on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp