Malabar Christian College student ends life after being disqualified from taking exam

By Express News Service

KOZHIKKODE: A final-year degree student of Malabar Christian College here on Sunday committed suicide after he was disqualified from taking the examination which starts on Monday. Jaspreet Singh, 21, a BA Economics student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his apartment near the Court Complex by his mother at 12.30pm. He was disqualified as he didn’t have sufficient days of attendance. While Calicut University stipulates at least 75 per cent of attendance, Jaspreet had only 68 per cent.

“This is the third time that Jaspreet Singh is having attendance shortage and his chances to pay condonation fee were over. The next possible solution is repeating the semester, which is not that unusual,” said Godwin Samraj D P, principal, Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode.

Quoting Jaspreet’s relatives, police said the boy was forced to miss classes for two-three weeks to attend his grandparent’s funeral.