5-year-old boy dies of snakebite in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In another case of snakebite, a 5-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake while he was sleeping in his home in Kollam on Tuesday morning.



The boy has been identified as Sivajith, an LKG student, who was asleep along with his parents when the incident happened.



When the boy informed his parents that something bit him, they immediately took him to a nearby vaidyan (traditional healer) who, after providing some first aid, sent him back home.



However, after reaching home the boy's condition started deteriorating.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Kottarakkara, his life could not be saved.