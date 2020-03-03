Home States Kerala

Agencies on alert as use of illegal wireless sets detected

There are more than 100 licenced HAM users in Kerala and the functioning of unauthorised wireless sets have become a cause of worry for them.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Raising major security concerns, unauthorised wireless set users from the state are tapping into the same air frequency used by HAM radio operators for communication.Intelligence agencies have launched a probe after inputs revealed that there have been a couple of instances of unauthorised wireless communication taking place in the state.

Agencies, which have been keeping a tab on very high frequency (VHF) communication channels, are closely monitoring the situation based on information that licenced HAM users have been hearing interceptions in their channels.

“We suspect that a few groups are using smuggled cordless handsets to communicate in unapproved bandwidths. Even repeaters to strengthen the signals are being set up illegally by these groups to extend their reach,” said an intelligence officer.

There are more than 100 licenced HAM users in Kerala and the functioning of unauthorised wireless sets have become a cause of worry for them.

“People using illegal handsets should be booked,” said a HAM user from Thrissur. “We hear communication of these illegal operators though they cannot hear us. We operate in the range between 144-146 MHz on VHF,” he said.

Ministry of Communication wireless monitoring station officer Anees Abraham said they have the system to track illegal use of unauthorised wireless sets.  

“Activities of all licenced HAM users are being strictly monitored. Even the sanction to set up repeaters are given only after proper verification,” the officer said.

To become a HAM radio operator, one needs to pass ham radio licensing examination known as  Amateur Station Operator’s Certificate Examination. It is conducted by the Wireless Planning and Coordination wing of the Ministry of Communications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp