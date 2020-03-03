Home States Kerala

CAG report: Pinarayi Vijayan says no to CBI probe

Pinarayi says Crime Branch probe is enough, backs police chief Behera to the hilt

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In his first response after the controversy over the CAG report erupted, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday rejected the Opposition’s demand for a CBI inquiry into the allegations raised in the report against the police department.

The chief minister backed State Police Chief Loknath Behera, who was singled out in the CAG report, to the hilt and at the same time criticised the leaking of the report before it was tabled in the assembly.
“There is no need for another agency to investigate as the Crime Branch is conducting a comprehensive inquiry. Further steps will be taken based on the inquiry report,” he said. According to him, the Public Accounts Committee would examine the CAG report as per the norms.

The chief minister was responding to the questions raised by UDF MLAs, who were planning to corner the government on the issue in the assembly on Monday. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the charges levelled in the CAG report against the Police Department, from diversion of funds to controversial purchases.

Though he acknowledged that missing of ammunition was a serious issue, Pinarayi said it had been happening since the time of UDF Government. The chief minister criticised the previous UDF government for the cover-up on the ammunition missing case.

Opposition charges
The Opposition protests demanding the CBI probe forced an early adjournment of the assembly. The UDF MLAs trooped to the well of the House, shouting slogans and disrupted proceedings after their demand for an adjournment motion on the matter was turned down.

P T Thomas who gave the notice for the adjournment motion alleged serious violation of store purchase guidelines and CVC guidelines by the police in the procurement of various equipment. He also alleged that a nexus existed between Keltron and the police department, and corruption in the police to the tune of Rs 300 crore.

Thomas wondered why a private company shortlisted by Keltron was allowed unhindered access in the police headquarters. The directors of the company were blacklisted earlier in connection with various irregularities, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala trained his guns on the chief minister and said the recent incidents of corruption have proved that Pinarayi was not fit to handle the Home portfolio. He also sought to know how guns and bullets that were found missing by the CAG suddenly reappeared after the report was tabled in the assembly.

‘Cabinet to decide on purchase guidelines’
Replying to the Opposition’s demand for the adjournment motion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the cabinet will decide if the purchase guidelines for police department need to be amended. He said the government will decide on what kind of probe should be carried out on the basis of the CAG findings but insisted that the matter should first be examined by the Public Accounts Committee of the assembly. “We will follow the usual procedure that is followed after tabling of CAG report. Let the Public Accounts Committee examine the matter. Carrying out any other probe before that would be an insult to the PAC and the assembly,” Pinarayi said.

Missing cartridges: Govt opposes plea for CBI probe
Kochi: Opposing the plea for a CBI probe into the missing of 25 rifles and 12,061 live cartridges from the SAP Battalion, the state government on Monday submitted before the High Court that a Crime Branch probe is on into the incident. In an affidavit, Vishwas Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), submitted that as far as the allegations regarding the missing of cartridges is concerned, the case is already being probed by the Crime Branch. Later the missing of rifles was also included in the ambit of the probe. The investigation team inspected the SAP camp in Thiruvananthapuram. It was found that no INSAS rifles were missing, as mentioned in the CAG report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan CAG report
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp