CAG report: Pinarayi Vijayan says no to CBI probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In his first response after the controversy over the CAG report erupted, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday rejected the Opposition’s demand for a CBI inquiry into the allegations raised in the report against the police department.

The chief minister backed State Police Chief Loknath Behera, who was singled out in the CAG report, to the hilt and at the same time criticised the leaking of the report before it was tabled in the assembly.

“There is no need for another agency to investigate as the Crime Branch is conducting a comprehensive inquiry. Further steps will be taken based on the inquiry report,” he said. According to him, the Public Accounts Committee would examine the CAG report as per the norms.

The chief minister was responding to the questions raised by UDF MLAs, who were planning to corner the government on the issue in the assembly on Monday. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the charges levelled in the CAG report against the Police Department, from diversion of funds to controversial purchases.

Though he acknowledged that missing of ammunition was a serious issue, Pinarayi said it had been happening since the time of UDF Government. The chief minister criticised the previous UDF government for the cover-up on the ammunition missing case.

Opposition charges

The Opposition protests demanding the CBI probe forced an early adjournment of the assembly. The UDF MLAs trooped to the well of the House, shouting slogans and disrupted proceedings after their demand for an adjournment motion on the matter was turned down.

P T Thomas who gave the notice for the adjournment motion alleged serious violation of store purchase guidelines and CVC guidelines by the police in the procurement of various equipment. He also alleged that a nexus existed between Keltron and the police department, and corruption in the police to the tune of Rs 300 crore.

Thomas wondered why a private company shortlisted by Keltron was allowed unhindered access in the police headquarters. The directors of the company were blacklisted earlier in connection with various irregularities, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala trained his guns on the chief minister and said the recent incidents of corruption have proved that Pinarayi was not fit to handle the Home portfolio. He also sought to know how guns and bullets that were found missing by the CAG suddenly reappeared after the report was tabled in the assembly.

‘Cabinet to decide on purchase guidelines’

Replying to the Opposition’s demand for the adjournment motion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the cabinet will decide if the purchase guidelines for police department need to be amended. He said the government will decide on what kind of probe should be carried out on the basis of the CAG findings but insisted that the matter should first be examined by the Public Accounts Committee of the assembly. “We will follow the usual procedure that is followed after tabling of CAG report. Let the Public Accounts Committee examine the matter. Carrying out any other probe before that would be an insult to the PAC and the assembly,” Pinarayi said.

Missing cartridges: Govt opposes plea for CBI probe

Kochi: Opposing the plea for a CBI probe into the missing of 25 rifles and 12,061 live cartridges from the SAP Battalion, the state government on Monday submitted before the High Court that a Crime Branch probe is on into the incident. In an affidavit, Vishwas Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), submitted that as far as the allegations regarding the missing of cartridges is concerned, the case is already being probed by the Crime Branch. Later the missing of rifles was also included in the ambit of the probe. The investigation team inspected the SAP camp in Thiruvananthapuram. It was found that no INSAS rifles were missing, as mentioned in the CAG report.