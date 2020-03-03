Calicut university clears air after circular on drug use sparks row

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A circular issued by the Calicut University asking students, and guardians, to give an affidavit during admission saying they would not use drugs or any other addictive stimulants and would accept punishment handed without prior notice sparked a controversy on Monday. The university cleared the air later.

The circular dated February 27, based on a meeting held on January 15, asked students seeking admission at the university departments and affiliated colleges to give the affidavit. A section of the students said the circular did not clarify as to who will be punished.

University Registrar C L Joshy said: “The circular only restricts students from using drugs or such products on the campuses. There is a state system, including the police department, to handle such issues outside of campuses,” said Joshy.