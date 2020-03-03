Home States Kerala

Coronavirus threatens global economy, Kerala may be affected: Thomas Isaac

Published: 03rd March 2020 04:08 PM

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac (File | EPS)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Tuesday said that if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained globally within three months it may lead to a worldwide economic crisis, the impact of which may be felt in the state.

"With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the global economy is facing a threat... if the outbreak is not contained within three months, " said Thomas Isaac in Kerala Assembly on Tuesday.

He further stated that the tourism industry in the state has already been adversely affected after coronavirus cases were reported in the region.

"This season tourists kept away due to coronavirus outbreak. Also, other countries like Iran have been hit by coronavirus. Travel restrictions have been imposed by Saudi Arabia. If Gulf countries are affected, it will have its impact on Kerala as our economy is dependent on NRI remittances, " said Kerala Finance Minister.

The Minister further claimed that the state government has been successful in containing the deadly virus while the other countries are struggling. "What an exemplary work Kerala has done!" he added. (ANI)

