Devanandha's autopsy rules out foulplay

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The post-mortem report of seven-year-old Devanandha, whose body was found in a river near her home, has ruled out foulplay while confirming that her death was caused by drowning. It was handed over to the Kannanalloor police on Monday.

Vipin Kumar, Kannanalloor CI, told TNIE: “The matter is under investigation. The findings have confirmed that she died of drowning as water and mud were found in her lungs and stomach. The report suggested that the death occurred at least 18-20 hours before the body was taken for post-mortem.” However, there is a second report based on the chemical analysis of the samples taken from Devanandha’s body, which is yet to be submitted by the forensic lab.