HC asks CBSE: Have students of unaffiliated schools written exams

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to file an affidavit explaining whether students from unaffiliated schools in the state have written Class X board exam 2020 through affiliated schools.

If any students from unaffiliated schools have written the exams this year, the court would order the CBSE to pay compensation to the students of Arooja’s Little Star School, Moolamkuzhi, Kochi, who were denied permission to write the exam due to lack of affiliation, held the court.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A M Shaffique and Justice V G Arun issued the directive on an appeal filed by 28 students of Arooja’s Little Star School, challenging the Single Judge’s order. The Single Judge had turned down the students’ petition seeking permission to appear for the remaining CBSE exams for Class X, which began on February 24.

Advocate T Sanjay submitted that the petitioners and their parents were kept in the dark by the school management and the system till the very last minute, regarding affiliation. Petitioners should not lose their one year for the failure of authorities in inspecting the school functioning right under their nose. The exams for science, maths and social studies are remaining, the plea stated. The petitioners pointed out that CBSE has allowed students from unaffiliated schools to write exams through affiliated schools. CBSE’s counsel S Nirmal submitted that Arooja’s has no affiliation since 2012. The 28 students have not attended eighth and ninth standard exams through an affiliated school. CBSE is not aware whether they have followed any curriculum, the counsel stated. The board made it clear no student from unaffiliated schools were allowed to write Class X exams since 2018.

Managers demand action against unrecognised schools

T’Puram: An association of CBSE school managers has decided to urge the state government to take strict action against unrecognised schools that dupe people by posing as CBSE-affiliated institutions. The Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, expressed concern over the fate of 29 students, of a school in Kochi, who missed their Class X exam due to grave lapses on the part of the institution that was not affiliated to any Board. National Council of CBSE Schools general secretary Indira Rajan, who presided over the meeting held in Kochi, urged parents to enrol their children in schools only after properly verifying the affiliation credentials of the institution concerned.