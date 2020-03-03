Health Dept to swing into action yet again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Health Department has swung into action yet again to tackle the threat posed by the deadly virus. It is learnt that the department will kick-start a vigorous campaign among high-risk groups consisting of elderly persons and those suffering from co-morbid conditions associated with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, renal ailment and others. Health Minister KK Shailaja will announce the strategy on Monday.

Meanwhile, the 60 Malayali fishermen stranded in Iran are facing eviction threat from their employer. They informed their relatives that water connection to their buildings have been discontinued. “The sponsor is demanding back the money spent on their visas to return the passports,” they said.