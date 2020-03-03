Kerala man murders wife, buries her body in house compound

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, a woman was found murdered and buried in a pit allegedly by her husband in her house compound at Pullumpara near Venjarammoodu on Tuesday. The deceased is Sini, 32, a native of Valikunnu, Venjarammoodu. Her husband Kuttan is absconding and the Venjarammoodu police have begun a probe to trace him.

According to police, a search operation has been launched to nab Kuttan. The police said the couple's son saw Kuttan burying Sini in a pit dug for constructing a closet tank on the house premises. The children's statement has been recorded as preliminary evidence. The inquiry is in progress in the presence of the Revenue Divisional Officer.

The local residents said Kuttan and Sini used to frequently quarrel with each other. Their younger son told police that Kuttan used to assault Sini using a rod.

Recently, he forcibly chopped her hair to refrain her from going to her office.

Sini had gone missing since Sunday.

On Sunday, the couple's elder son had to intervene hearing his mother's screams. But Kuttan scolded him to go outside. When he returned home after a few hours, Sini was found missing. Then the younger son informed Sini's brother that he had seen his father burying her mother.

Following this, Sini's brother found her body in the pit, police said.