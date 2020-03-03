Home States Kerala

Kerala ups vigil, to announce fresh strategy as coronavirus back in India

Dept to kickstart vigorous campaign; minister will soon announce fresh strategy devised by Rapid Response Team

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With two more confirmed COVID-19  cases being reported from New Delhi and Telangana, the state health department has swung into action yet again to tackle the threat posed by the deadly virus.

It is learnt that the department will kick-start a vigorous campaign among high-risk groups consisting of elderly persons and those suffering from co-morbid conditions associated with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, renal ailment and others.

Health Minister KK Shailaja will soon announce the fresh strategy devised by the rapid response team (RRT) at its meeting on Monday. 

“The campaign will focus on  ‘Keep yourselves safe and your family safe’ theme. Special attention will be paid to elderly persons and those with co-morbid conditions. Based on the analysis of mortality data at the international level,  most of the fatalities resulting from COVID-19 are either aged persons or those with co-morbid conditions,” said a health department official.

According to the official, since more people are returning to the state from abroad, including COVID-19 hit regions, extreme vigil is necessary which is possible only with the full support of the people. 

“Minimising close contact is the key to check the transmission of the virus. That means minimising close body contact like avoiding the practice of greeting someone with a kiss or peck on the cheek. Also, mass gatherings should be avoided. Managing cough etiquette and regularly washing hands are also advised,” he said.

Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming temple festival season, crowd management will become a daunting task for the health department.

