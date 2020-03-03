Next week, Haroon will key in ‘history’ at SSLC exams

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: His dream is to become a software engineer and he wants to do his graduation at the Stanford University in the US. Visually challenged, KT Haroon Kareem, the Class X student from the Government Higher Secondary School, Mankada, knew he had to think out of the box to realise it.

Knowing that the state government’s traditional methods are not going to help him, the 15-year-old decided to rely on technology. Not a fan of the scribe system (seeking the help of a person to write answers), he decided to use computers. He will thus become the first student from the state to use assistive technology (computer) to write the SSLC examinations, starting on March 10.

Haroon, son of Abdul Kareem T K and Sabeera, started using assistive technology when he joined the Mankada GHSS in 2017, in eighth standard.

“I had participated in a quiz contest on World Environment Day with the help of a scribe. Though I won, some students and even a teacher said I won because of the scribe. From that day, I started searching for a method to replace scribes,” said Haroon, a native of Melattur.

Haroon wanted to be like any other student in his class and he started using laptop to write notes, asking teachers to correct them on the laptop itself. He used screen-reader application which reads out everything displayed on the screen to help him type out.

However, the technology did not help him in two subjects — mathematics and science.“It was then that Thiruvananthapuram-based ‘Chakshumathi’, a non-profit organisation, introduced me to InSpy, a software which helped me take down maths and science notes. It can also be used to write exams in those two subjects.

That means I can write all subjects, take printouts of the answer sheets and give them for evaluation,” said Haroon. “With technology, visually challenged students will find it easy to learn, write and clear examinations. Teaching blind students will also be a lot easier.”

Haroon’s request to write the SSLC examination using technology was first rejected by the government. But he persisted and convinced authorities with the help of people like Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. Now he can’t wait for the exams to begin.

