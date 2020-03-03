Home States Kerala

Not CAG’s 12,000, Crime Branch finds only 3,636 bullets missing

According to a Crime Branch officer, the laxity in maintaining proper register could have resulted in this fiasco.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overruling the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the Crime Branch (CB) on Monday said only 3,636 bullets had gone missing from the Special Armed Police (SAP) battalion armoury.

The Crime Branch reached this conclusion after counting the bullets that were provided to the SAP battalion from the police store during the 1996-2018 period. The Crime Branch findings contradict the CAG version that a little more than 12,000 bullets were found unaccounted for when the audit was conducted. The missing bullets were to be used in the self-loading as well as AK-47 rifles.

According to Crime Branch sources, SAP officials had produced the bullets and the empty cases for auditing. “They could not produce bullets or empty cases for 3,636 bullets that were delivered to them from the police chief store,” said a source.

The source said there were chances that these bullets were used but their empty cases were not duly collected. “The officers who had worked in the battalion as quartermasters might have misplaced the empty cases or failed to take them back from the police personnel,” the source said.

According to a Crime Branch officer, the laxity in maintaining proper register could have resulted in this fiasco. “The CAG had gone through the registers to find about the missing of bullets. We conducted physical checking of the ammunition and found that the extent of missing was not as severe as reported by CAG. The CAG could not be blamed as they went by the registers. The SAP camp officials should have been more cautious in preparing registers,” the officer said.

After the CAG had provided them with a preliminary report, the police conducted a departmental auditing, in which they reportedly found that around 2,000 bullets were missing.

