Periya twin murder: Crime Branch yet to transfer investigation details to CBI

The status report reveals that it had started the initial investigation after Kerala High Court directed it to conduct the probe.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:31 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even four months on since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe in the Periya twin murder case involving CPM party workers, the probe agency is yet to receive the Case Dairy file and related documents from the Crime Branch which initially probed the case. This was stated by the CBI  in a status report filed before Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court recently.

The report was submitted by T P Ananda Krishnan, DSP, Special Crime Branch, CBI Thiruvananthapuram, last week. In the third paragraph of the status report, CBI stated that the FIR, chargesheet, list of witnesses, documents, Material Objects and petitions related to the case were transferred from the District and Sessions Court, Kasargod to Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. “The Crime Branch had not handed over the Case Dairy file and any related statements and documents collected by them during the investigation irrespective of the request made in this regard,” it said.

The status report reveals that it had started the initial investigation after Kerala High Court directed it to conduct the probe. The investigation officer stated that he had visited Periya, including the houses of victims Sharath Lal and Kripesh, and recorded the statements of  their kin.

