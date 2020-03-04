Argument over murder ends in pandemonium!

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Tuesday after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put his foot down saying the government would go ahead with its decision to appeal the High Court single bench verdict ordering a CBI probe into the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal at Periya, Kasaragod, a year ago.

Responding to an adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, in which he questioned the Crime Branch’s reluctance to hand over the case documents to the CBI and stated that Loknath Behera should be removed as state police chief, the CM said he was not supposed to answer ‘nonsensical’ words (viduvayatham).

As the CM tried to proceed further, Shafi — who had made a moving speech saying the government was using the tax paid by the two Periya victims’ parents to save their alleged killers — rose from his seat and tried to interrupt him. Then, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan asked him to sit down shouting “lying rascal” and “who’re you”, which was caught clearly by the chief minister’s mike. The remarks led to a pandemonium in the well of the House.

Call for introspection

Pacifying members from both sides, Speaker P Sreeramakri-shnan said members should make an introsp-ection on what is right and wrong