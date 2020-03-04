Home States Kerala

Beaten up at shelter home, 48-year-old dies at hospital

Meanwhile, the local people have demanded an inquiry into the running of the shelter home.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 04:15 PM

Siddique

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Siddique, 48, son of Mohammed Ali of Ambalath house in Valappad, died at a private hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday after he was allegedly beaten up by people running a shelter home, Sneha Nilayam, at Mudavanoor near Mezhathur, Thrithala.

Thrithala police said the shelter home in Mezhathur housed orphans, the elderly and the poor. Three days ago, Siddique was beaten up with wooden sticks and iron rods by those managing the home. He was severely injured and was on the ventilator at a private hospital. Based on the complaint lodged by his relatives, the police have registered a case against the shelter home authorities. Sajitha, Siddique’s sister, said in her complaint that it was the brother of the person running the shelter home who beat up Siddique. He died at the hospital at 3.15pm on Tuesday.

Siddique was suffering from minor bouts of depression and had been lodged there for the past two years. He  had suffered severe injuries to his spinal cord. A team led by Thrithala sub inspector Aneesh reached the hospital and completed the inquest formalities.

Meanwhile, the local people have demanded an inquiry into the running of the shelter home. It needs to be inquired as to whether other inmates were also being beaten up, one of them said. According to shelter home authorities, the inmates often quarrelled over various issues and they used to intervene and settle them. The latest bout of quarrels happened on February 14, and it went on for many days,  finally culminating in Siddique getting beaten up, the management claimed. Police said the gravity of the injuries and the reason for death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination.

