‘COVID-19 situation over next three months crucial for Kerala’s economy’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak across the world, its impact on the state economy will be determined on how the spread of the virus is contained over the next three months, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac informed the assembly on Tuesday.

Isaac said the biggest strength of the state was the effective resistance it put up against COVID-19 while health authorities across the world are grappling to control it.

The finance minister said the state’s effective resistance against the viral outbreak and the stimulus package, which is being currently implemented, will help the state overcome the adverse situation. However, with Iran now becoming an epicentre of the viral outbreak and Saudi Arabia imposing travel restrictions, the situation is bound to have an adverse impact on the non-resident Keralites and their remittances.

Isaac noted that viral outbreak has brought the pharmaceutical industry in the country to a standstill. It has affected other industrial sectors as well, he said.