Devanandha's death: Forensic team to visit Elavoor for evidence collection on Wednesday

However, the investigation team said they were not aware of the recurring deaths in the area.

D Devanandha.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Forensic experts on Wednesday will visit the spot at Elavoor in Kollam, from where the body of  7-year-old Devanandha was recovered, to collect further evidence as part of the investigation. Forensic experts will try to ascertain how the child managed to get there from her house.

The post-mortem report of the child, whose body was found in the Ithikkara river tributary near her home, has ruled out foul play and confirmed that the death was caused by drowning. The report was handed over to the Kannanalloor police on Monday.

Meanwhile,  Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told reporters on Tuesday that the area from where the child’s body was recovered was a dangerous spot, as many deaths had occurred there in the recent years.

However, the investigation team said they were not aware of the recurring deaths in the area. “As of now, we haven’t received any such information. This might be an allegation raised by the locals. The investigation team will cross-check facts to verify these allegations,” the investigating officer said.

