Four injured as elephant falls on them

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Four people including the mahout were injured when a tusker, Thiruvegapura Padmanabhan, collapsed on them and died near Pattambi on Tuesday. The injured are Sreerag, Sanal, Rajesh and Sreejith. For the past two days, the elephant — owned by P P P Namboodiri of Thiruvegapura — had been suffering from constipation.

The elephant was being shifted to an open area for specialised treatment when it collapsed. The Koppam police and forest officials reached the spot. The elephant, which was bought by Namboodiri three years ago, was much sought after during temple festivals.