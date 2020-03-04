Govt freezes controversial order on equivalency

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government on Tuesday put on hold its earlier order that approved MSc Biotechnology also as a qualification for teaching posts in Botany and Zoology in universities.

The earlier order issued by the Higher Education Department on February 20 was based on the recommendations of a panel appointed by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC). The order was flayed by academics as an encroachment on the powers of universities in deciding the equivalency of unrecognised courses.

The recommendation was given by State Level Academic Committee (SLAC), a panel formed by KSHEC and comprising vice-chancellors of state universities, The SLAC’s recommendation was on the basis of representations submitted by two MSc Biotechnology degree holders who wanted to apply for the teaching posts.

Based on the SLAC’s recommendations, the government issued an order approving MSc Biotechnology also as a qualification for teaching posts in Botany and Zoology in universities.

Senior academics like former KSHEC member R Jayaprakash had pointed out that equivalency of another university’s examination is decided by the academic council based on the recommendations of the faculty concerned. It was also pointed out that SLAC, which was formed on the basis of a government order, cannot overrule varsity rules.The Save Education Campaign Committee had petitioned the governor against the SLAC decision.