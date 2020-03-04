Govt will again hire costly lawyers, declares angry CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday justified the state government’s decision to appeal the verdict of the High Court single judge bench ordering a CBI probe into the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal in Periya, Kasaragod, in February last year.

Responding to an adjournment motion moved by Shafi Parambil, MLA, regarding non-cooperation of the Crime Branch in handing over the case diary and documents to the CBI, the chief minister said further action would be taken only after the division bench gives its verdict. Pinarayi also categorically stated that the government would spend more public money, if needed, for hiring costly Supreme Court lawyers again to defend the government’s stand.

“Regarding Periya case, a verdict came from the single-judge bench. As the state government couldn’t agree with the same, it goes for an appeal. It is in the legal system. What’s wrong with it?” asked the chief minister.

Referring to Shafi’s allegation of spending lakhs of rupees of public money for the sake of criminals, Pinarayi said for the service of efficient lawyers, money will have to be spent and it’s a normal process.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the chief minister, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala asked, “Why are you fearing a CBI probe if your hands are not stained with blood?”

He further alleged that the CPM-led government has a special political interest especially in the Periya case and will resort to any means to sabotage it.

“Do whatever you want. The truth will prevail in the end. And gallows await the criminals,” said Ramesh, before staging a walkout as speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission for the motion.

Earlier, while presenting the adjournment motion, Shafi questioned the propriety of the government spending the tax payers’ money, including that of the slain persons’ parents, for for going in appeal.

“This government is trying to protect the criminals. CPM stated that they had nothing to do with the Periya murders. Then why is it desperate to save the criminals? Amid the fiscal crisis, the government is not finding it difficult to spend lakhs of rupees for advocates to save criminals. This government is ‘of the criminals, by the criminals and for the criminals’, “ said Shafi.