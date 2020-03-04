Home States Kerala

Headwinds ahead for NDA as rebel leader gears up for intense battle

Former police chief T P Senkumar may enter the fray in Kuttanad

Published: 04th March 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

T P Senkumar

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP-led NDA may find the going tough in the upcoming assembly by-election in Kuttanad. Being a constituency with a sizeable number of Ezhava voters, it was NDA ally BDJS which was allotted the Kuttanad seat during the previous assembly election. Ironically, Subash Vasu, the candidate who polled an impressive over 33,000 votes last time in Kuttanad for NDA, may prove to be saffron front’s nemesis this time around. More so, if he manages to convince his close ally and former state police chief T P Senkumar to enter the fray.       

The former general secretary of BDJS was recently expelled from the primary membership of the party by BDJS president Thushar Vellappally for “anti-party activities.” Vasu, once a close confidant of Thushar and his father and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, has had a bitter fallout with the duo recently. Senkumar had also joined Subhash in his fight against the Vellapally father-son duo.
Vasu, who now calls himself the president of BDJS, has reportedly decided to back the candidature of former state police chief T P Senkumar from Kuttanad or contest the seat himself if the former police chief does not accept the candidature.

“Yes. We will enter the fray in Kuttanad. The candidate will be formally announced at a press conference on Wednesday evening,” Subhash told TNIE.  However, he chose to keep his cards close to his chest when asked whether Senkumar would be fielded in Kuttanad. The former top cop too remained non-committal when asked about reports of him entering the fray in Kuttanad. “Let me see” was his cryptic reply when TNIE messaged him for a comment.

Meanwhile, big brother BJP has clearly shown that it is allied with Thushar and Vellappally Natesan and not with Subhash and Senkumar. Union Minister and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan’s visit to Vellappally’s residence the other day was clear indication that the saffron party would stand firmly with the father-son duo and back a candidate of their choice. Muraleedharan also clarified that Senkumar has nothing to do with BJP, triggering an outburst from the former police chief on social media.

Newly-appointed BJP president K Surendran too accepts Thushar as the supreme leader of BDJS. He has chosen to keep safe distance from Senkumar too by referring to him as a “prominent figure in the state’s social sphere” and not as a politician.

Subhash, who has considerable clout in Kuttanad, is determined to teach Vellappally Natesan and Thushar a lesson through the ballot in their stronghold, “To achieve the objective of liberating various Sree Narayana institutions from the clutches of Vellappally, we are ready to ally with any front,” Subash said, indicating that he is gearing up for a pitched battle.

Clearly, the onus is now on the NDA to identify a suitable candidate who can successfully take on the Subash-Senkumar duo in the choppy backwaters of Kuttanad. The bypoll in Kuttanad was necessitated following the death of NCP leader Thomas Chandy, who represented the constituency three times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Ezhava voters
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp