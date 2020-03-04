Headwinds ahead for NDA as rebel leader gears up for intense battle

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP-led NDA may find the going tough in the upcoming assembly by-election in Kuttanad. Being a constituency with a sizeable number of Ezhava voters, it was NDA ally BDJS which was allotted the Kuttanad seat during the previous assembly election. Ironically, Subash Vasu, the candidate who polled an impressive over 33,000 votes last time in Kuttanad for NDA, may prove to be saffron front’s nemesis this time around. More so, if he manages to convince his close ally and former state police chief T P Senkumar to enter the fray.

The former general secretary of BDJS was recently expelled from the primary membership of the party by BDJS president Thushar Vellappally for “anti-party activities.” Vasu, once a close confidant of Thushar and his father and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, has had a bitter fallout with the duo recently. Senkumar had also joined Subhash in his fight against the Vellapally father-son duo.

Vasu, who now calls himself the president of BDJS, has reportedly decided to back the candidature of former state police chief T P Senkumar from Kuttanad or contest the seat himself if the former police chief does not accept the candidature.

“Yes. We will enter the fray in Kuttanad. The candidate will be formally announced at a press conference on Wednesday evening,” Subhash told TNIE. However, he chose to keep his cards close to his chest when asked whether Senkumar would be fielded in Kuttanad. The former top cop too remained non-committal when asked about reports of him entering the fray in Kuttanad. “Let me see” was his cryptic reply when TNIE messaged him for a comment.

Meanwhile, big brother BJP has clearly shown that it is allied with Thushar and Vellappally Natesan and not with Subhash and Senkumar. Union Minister and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan’s visit to Vellappally’s residence the other day was clear indication that the saffron party would stand firmly with the father-son duo and back a candidate of their choice. Muraleedharan also clarified that Senkumar has nothing to do with BJP, triggering an outburst from the former police chief on social media.

Newly-appointed BJP president K Surendran too accepts Thushar as the supreme leader of BDJS. He has chosen to keep safe distance from Senkumar too by referring to him as a “prominent figure in the state’s social sphere” and not as a politician.

Subhash, who has considerable clout in Kuttanad, is determined to teach Vellappally Natesan and Thushar a lesson through the ballot in their stronghold, “To achieve the objective of liberating various Sree Narayana institutions from the clutches of Vellappally, we are ready to ally with any front,” Subash said, indicating that he is gearing up for a pitched battle.

Clearly, the onus is now on the NDA to identify a suitable candidate who can successfully take on the Subash-Senkumar duo in the choppy backwaters of Kuttanad. The bypoll in Kuttanad was necessitated following the death of NCP leader Thomas Chandy, who represented the constituency three times.