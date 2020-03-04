Homeless woman gets a congratulatory letter for owning a home under PMAY

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when around two lakh people, who didn't have a home to call of their own, got their dreams fulfilled under the Life Mission of the state government, a mother of two in Ernakulam narrates a sad tale of official mockery. Soumya R, originally hailing from Kollam, is the person at the receiving end of the cruel joke of the official machinery.

Soumya's saga begins dates back to 2013 when she first received a notification from the Central Government department congratulating her for being the beneficiary of a house and land under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana (PMAY). "The document declared that I have been given a house and land under the PMAY. They congratulated me and went on about how to keep the house spick and span," said Soumya.

According to her, the document was sent by PMAY office in New Delhi. "I was surprised. Imagine getting an official intimation telling you that you have been given a house and land when in reality no such thing has happened. It is like mocking the poor," she said. Soumya had applied for house and land under the Life Mission project in 2017.

"I was also shortlisted as a beneficiary. But that was all," she said. According to Soumya, she had even met the MLA seeking his assistance. "But nothing came out of the meeting other than a mere assurance that he will look into it. After the document sent by Delhi, I received another information," she said.

"After seven months from the incident, I received a call from an official in the taluk asking me about the progress of the house I am building! Well, that came as a shocker to me. I was like what house? What amount? The official then explained that an amount of Rs 4 lakh had been sanctioned for the construction of a house. But I told him how can a person who doesn't even have land construct a house," she said. On this, the official asked me to give in writing that since I don't have land I am returning the money, she added.

Then in August or September 2019, Soumya received another document stating that a house and land has been sanctioned under the Life Mission. "Yet again my hopes of getting a house of my own where I would be able to live with my two kids got a lease of life. But when I approached the ward member, all my hopes dashed to pieces. I was told the documents are useless and the government departments send it for the sake of it," said Soumya. I was asked to tear and throw the document in the dustbin, she added.

Following this, Soumya met the Collector. "He assured to look into the matter. Now that was two months ago. But nothing has happened," said Soumya, whose kids, a boy and a girl, are at present living at a children's home in Chalakudy. Validating Soumya's claims. P S Shine, councillor, Vyttila, said, "She won't be getting the land and house anytime soon. The reason? Kochi Corporation is in no mood to use the land earmarked as surplus and attached by the government to construct houses for the beneficiaries of the Life Mission project."

People like Soumya are getting ground in the political game being played in the corporation, he added. "Projects under Life Mission have been implemented and completed in all other municipalities," said Shine.