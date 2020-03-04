Kerala gets ready for next phase of nCoV vigil; KK Shailaja holds review meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of COVID-19 cases being reported from more countries, the state health department has stepped up the vigil. A top-level meeting chaired by Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday decided to intensify monitoring of people returning from the virus-affected locations.

“The monitoring of passengers has become more difficult now as more countries have reported the virus infection,” said the minister after the review meeting.

She said extra caution should be taken in the wake of patients in other states testing positive for the infection. Health Secretary Rajan N Khobragade said the government has discussed ways to manage the situation if the risk increases.

The meeting decided to continue the airport vigilance set up to monitor passengers in the first phase of COVID-19. “The team will work in three shifts from Wednesday. We have decided to include officers from AYUSH along with those from modern medicine in the monitoring cell,” said the minister.

The monitoring will be based on the guidelines issued by the department. The Union government has listed 12 countries as affected by the infection.

The meeting has also decided to maintain the isolation wards and increase the staff strength to manage these. The decision was taken after the state has successfully managed the first phase of COVID-19 scare.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will launch a mobile application that would help the public to learn more about the disease, the guidelines to be followed. “The app will be prepared in three days. The KSUM had made a similar application at the time of floods,” said Health Secretary Rajan N Khobragade.