Kerala to keep tab on foreign tourists amid coronavirus scare

Health dept has already issued a standard protocol in this regard. But, new developments are forcing it to keep track of visitors arriving from different countries

Published: 04th March 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign tourists taking a selfie at Thampanoor ahead of Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram

Foreign tourists taking a selfie at Thampanoor ahead of Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will keep a tab on the foreign tourists who arrive in the state in view of the emerging global scenario regarding COVID-19.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer said the health department has already issued a standard protocol in this regard. However, the new developments are forcing the department to keep a tab on the foreign tourists arriving from different countries.

The state cannot restrict the entry of foreign tourists as it is a matter related to the Central government, but the situation certainly demands to keep a tab on them, he said.

At present, the tourists who arrive in the state have to submit a self-declaration and undergo thermal scanning at the airports. If there is anything amiss in the test, they will be quarantined. But the tourists who do not show any symptoms are free to roam around the state now.

In reply to a question, Health Minister K K Shailaja said, “Since we have all details regarding the foreign tourists visiting the state, it is possible to keep a tab on them.”   

The Union government has suspended regular visas and e-visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after February 1. Those requiring to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for a fresh visa at the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.
Further, passengers of all international flights entering India are told to furnish duly filled self-declaration form (including personal particulars -- i.e. phone number and address in India) -- and their travel history to health and immigration officials at all ports. And Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travelling to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy and avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19-affected countries.
Roadshows cancelled

Meanwhile, Kerala Tourism has cancelled the roadshows it has planned in cities like Madrid, Milan and Geneva. All these roadshows are scheduled to take place in March. Further, Kerala Tourism is planning to cancel the roadshow it has planned in Moscow in Russia by the beginning of next fiscal.

Calls to control room
The district coronavirus control room received nine calls on Tuesday. While some callers wanted to know if there are any restrictions on travelling to Qatar, Muscat and other GCC nations, others wanted to enquire whether there will be curbs on those arriving from the United States, Israel and Qatar. The control room assistance will be available at 0484 2368802.

25 on observation list in Ernakulam
Kochi: A total of 25 persons were put on the observation list for coronavirus in Ernakulam district on Tuesday, the district administration said. Two persons were put up at the isolation ward of the Medical College, Kalamassery, an official communication from the district administration said. “We have not taken anyone out of observation list on Tuesday,” it said, adding that 103 persons are home quarantined in the district. Four samples have been sent to NIV, Alappuzha, for testing, it said. The district administration said awareness classes are being held for the volunteers to protect people from the virus.

Patient jumps isolation ward
Kochi: A minor alarm was triggered when a patient, under observation in the isolation ward of Ernakulam Medical College Hospital here, was found missing on Monday. The 25-year-old Muppathadam native had come from Thailand. He escaped from the ward and reached his residence on Monday. But by  Monday evening he returned to the hospital after he came to know that the police were on the lookout for him. “Other than cough, He hasn’t shown any other symptoms,” said Dr Kuttappan, district medical officer

