KPAC Pushpalatha passes away

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: KPAC Pushpalatha, known for her role in ‘Ningalenne Communistakki’, a drama staged by Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC), passed away here on Tuesday. She was suffering from chronic kidney disease. Pushpalatha was active in theatre for 34 years. Pushpalatha, a native of Anchal in Kollam, has acted in small and large roles in several plays of KPAC.

After she was diagnosed with kidney disease, Pushpalatha continued as a theatre artist for ten years.

In 2015, she won the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award for best-supporting actress for her role in the drama ‘Meranaam Joker’. “She was a very popular artist who has performed in several famous plays of KPAC, including ‘Survey Kallu’, ‘Thulabharam’ and ‘Mudiyanaya Puthran’. Her last play staged under KPAC was ‘Thulabharam’ which she performed 20 years ago,” said A Shajahan, KPAC secretary.