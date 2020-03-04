KSU leaders booked for morphing obscene video of  female co-worker

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/IDUKKI: The KSU has landed in a soup after three of its prominent leaders, including state secretary, were booked by Muttom police in Idukki for allegedly circulating an obscene morphed video of a female party worker.

Police sources said the case was registered against state secretary Bahul Krishna, Thiruvananthapuram district president Saidhali and Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Sajan B Sajan on the basis of a complaint filed by a Muttom native. As per the complainant, who is a college student in Kottayam, the trio manipulated her video and circulated it.

Sources said the girl noticed that her obscene morphed video was being circulated on social media and lodged a police complaint on February 20. The police registered the FIR on February on 24.

As per the complaint, the girl had befriended the leaders during party programmes. Exploiting the relationship, the accused got hold of a video of the girl and later morphed it.

Sources said efforts were made by a section of KSU leaders to pacify the girl and make her withdraw the complaint. However, she stood her ground. The girl also approached the State Police Chief and the Women’s Commission for effective action against the accused.

Muttom station Sub Inspector Biju P Sabu said further action will be taken after conducting a scientific examination of the video clip. KSU has so far taken no action against the accused. Party insiders said the party leadership will soon take a decision on the accused.