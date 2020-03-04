Home States Kerala

Man who lost home in flood ends life

Sanil, a daily-wage labourer, allegedly hanged himself due to delay in receiving relief fund

Published: 04th March 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sanil M C

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Sanil MC, a daily-wage labourer from Wayanad, who lost his house during last year’s flood, has committed suicide allegedly due to the delay in getting the relief fund. The 42-year-old was found hanging in his makeshift home in his property at Thrikaipatta in Meppadi on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, authorities said around `2 lakh has already been sanctioned to him under the Rebuild Kerala initiative, but it did not get credited in his account due to technical issues. According to his brother-in-law Mohanan, Sanil had approached the grama panchayat authorities many a time as he had not received even the preliminary aid of Rs 10,000. “After his house was completely destroyed, Sanil along with family had been living in a rented house. Recently, they shifted to a tent-like temporary setup in his property,” said Mohanan.

Though Sanil had 11 cents of land, only two cents have proper documents and the rest is Poramboke.  Meppadi grama panchayat president Sahad K said Sanil knew that he was in the beneficiary list under the Rebuild Kerala scheme.

“The ward member had informed his wife about this when she attended the grama sabha. He was the first beneficiary under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY) project in the panchayat,” said Sahad.

Meanwhile, Vythiri tahsildar T P Abdul Harris told TNIE that nearly `2 lakh has been transferred into Sanil’s account under the Rebuild Kerala scheme.

“Sanil’s house had suffered more than 75 per cent damage in the flood and hence it was included in the ‘completely damaged’ category. Under the Rebuild Kerala initiative, he was selected for `4-lakh compensation. Of this, around Rs 2 lakh has been transferred to his account in the first phase. But the amount was not credited due to the zero-balance issues of his account,” said Abdul Harris. On the allegation that Sanil had not received the preliminary aid, the panchayat president said only those who were in the camps during the flood and landslides were given Rs 10,000.

“Sanal was living with his relatives at the time,” he said. Sanal is survived by his wife, a 16-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter. The grama panchayat has decided to bear the education expenses of his children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods suicide
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp