No ambiguity on CAA, it won’t be implemented in Kerala: CM Vijayan

Earlier, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the census and NPR works were being done simultaneously.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:38 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday chose to allay the apprehensions aired by the opposition MLAs regarding National Population Register (NPR) and said the government has a clear perspective on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and reiterated that the same will not be implemented in the state.

During the discussion in the assembly, the chief minister tried to assuage the concerns raised by the opposition members on census works being carried out in the state and announced that the government will convene an all-party meeting on March 16 to discuss how to go about it.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the census and NPR works were being done simultaneously. Chennithala said the opposition was not against census work, but the government should have brevity on the issue.“Kerala should not fall into a trap,” he cautioned.

The Muslim League members too raised similar concerns and said the government should explain the measures taken to ensure that the enumerators of census do not go overboard and ask contentious questions, especially while using the mobile app provided by the Central Government. Reacting to the opposition allegation that there was a lack of clarity with the government regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the CM said concerted efforts are on to generate such a feeling.

The CM added the census and NPR enumerations were not the same.“The enumeration work for preparing NPR is not happening. Only census enumeration is going on. Both are different and have been mentioned in the order,” he said.“There is no ambiguity regarding the CAA.  It has already been announced that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state,” he added.

‘Joint stir against Centre must for not giving I-T concession to coop firms’
T’Puram : A joint agitation should be carried out against the Centre for not giving income tax concession for cooperative organisations in the state, Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the Assembly on Tuesday. With a new Section (194 N) added to the Income Tax Act, withdrawal of I1 crore in cash by banks would attract an income tax of 2 per cent. This will undermine the very existence of cooperative bodies, he said.  It is through the district cooperative banks that funds are disbursed for procurement of paddy from farmers and I600 crore to I800 crore has to be paid to farmers in cash. Besides, 50 per cent of welfare pensions are also disbursed through district cooperative banks.  He said district cooperative bodies withdraw cash to the tune of I3,000 crore every year from banks. The decision to levy 2 per cent income tax for such transactions is cruel, Kadakampally said.

