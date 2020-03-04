Oracle held for abetment of woman’s suicide

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Police have arrested the oracle of the Karanath temple in Manalur, Thrissur, on Tuesday on charges of abetment to suicide in the death of the 32-year-old woman who was found hanging at her house a day after the alleged public decree of the oracle maligning her on February 26.

Anthikkad police in Thrissur district arrested Karanath Sreekanth on Tuesday. He allegedly made remarks insulting the woman in the presence of other devotees during the temple rituals held on February 25, the police said.

Karanath Sreekanth, who acts as the oracle at the family temple regionally known as ‘komaram’, is believed to be a mediator who transmits the deity’s message to the devotees.

The woman’s husband, who works in the Gulf, in his police complaint alleged that the woman had earlier resisted one of his relative’s advances and she had warned him against future transgressions. “Since he was our family member, we didn’t make it a big issue, but my wife had told me about it,” said the woman’s husband. The woman’s brother alleged that the said relative influenced Sreekanth, to speak against his sister in public as an act of revenge.

The woman’s brother in his statement said that his sister lead a happy life with her two kids and husband and said that the said incident was the reason behind the death. Sambhavi’s family had sought a probe into the incident leading the police to make the arrest on Tuesday.

Cultural organisations like Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (an organization of artists, writers and art and literature enthusiasts based in Kerala) had come out against the incident and urged the devotees not to be swayed by the oracles like Sreekanth.