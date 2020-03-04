TNIE Impact: Kerala University to recall all answer scripts that benefited from relaxed revaluation norms

Sovi Vidyadharan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has decided to recall and subject to a third valuation the answer scripts of around 700 candidates who managed to obtain extra marks ranging from 10 per cent to 45 per cent in various exams through relaxed revaluation norms between June 2019 and January 2020.

TNIE had on Monday reported that a number of candidates who failed various semesters of LLB, BTech and BA examinations, managed to pass the exams with high marks, after the Syndicate decided to do away with he norm of the third valuation. A third valuation is carried out when the variation in marks between the first valuation and re-valuation is more than 10 per cent. After the third valuation, the average of the nearest two marks is awarded to the candidate.

“We have decided to carry out a third valuation on all the answer scripts where the variation of marks between the first valuation and revaluation is more than 10 per cent,” Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai told TNIE.

Controversial decision

In June last year, the practice of the third valuation was done away with by the Syndicate, which only had a few nominated members. However, a full-member Syndicate decided to restore the norm. But confusion existed whether this decision had retrospective effect or not. An order restoring the third valuation was issued only in January 2020.

In the period between June, 2019 and January, 2020, when the norm was relaxed, nearly 700 candidates gained undue benefit. TNIE found that while around 400 candidates secured above 10 per cent more marks, another 300 managed to fetch over 20 per cent extra marks when the first revaluation marks were accepted as the final marks,

“As per rules, a teacher, who carried out the valuation can be fined between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 if a variation of over 20 per cent occurs during revaluation. But it remains to be seen if the University will show the resolve to fine the teachers involved,” said a source in KU’s examination wing.

