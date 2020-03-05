Home States Kerala

Actress abduction case: Court extends deadline to execute warrant against Kunchacko

The court will examine actor Edavela Babu and Shamala Madhavan, the mother of actor Kavya Madhavan, on Thursday.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kunchacko Boban

Actor Kunchacko Boban (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The additional special sessions court, which is conducting the trial in the sensational actor abduction case, on Wednesday extended the deadline to execute a bailable warrant against actor Kunchacko Boban till March 9 for not appearing as a witness before the court. The court had issued a warrant against Kunchacko on Friday and directed the police to execute and return it on Wednesday.

In the morning, the special prosecutor filed a report before the court that the bailable warrant against Kunchako could not be executed. The prosecutor stated that Kunchako is currently out of station and sought more time to execute the warrant. As requested, the court granted time till March 9 to execute the warrant.

As part of the procedure, Kunchacko has to take bail from the police station in Nedumbassery and appear in court on March 9.  Meanwhile, the court examined actor Rimmy Tommy and production controller Dickson as witnesses on Wednesday. Rimmy’s chief examination by prosecution and cross-examination by defence counsels were held till afternoon. In the evening sessions, Dickson was examined. Even though actor and MLA Mukesh was summoned to appear as a witness, he filed an absent petition stating that he is taking part in the Assembly session in Thiruvananthapuram. All the accused persons, including Dileep, were present at the court on Wednesday.

The court will examine actor Edavela Babu and Shamala Madhavan, the mother of actor Kavya Madhavan, on Thursday.

The prosecution has moved a petition seeking completion of the cross-examination of seven witnesses which could not be completed on the scheduled days. The court has decided to hear the petition on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Actress abduction case Kunchacko Boban
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp