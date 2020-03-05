Actress abduction case: Court extends deadline to execute warrant against Kunchacko

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The additional special sessions court, which is conducting the trial in the sensational actor abduction case, on Wednesday extended the deadline to execute a bailable warrant against actor Kunchacko Boban till March 9 for not appearing as a witness before the court. The court had issued a warrant against Kunchacko on Friday and directed the police to execute and return it on Wednesday.

In the morning, the special prosecutor filed a report before the court that the bailable warrant against Kunchako could not be executed. The prosecutor stated that Kunchako is currently out of station and sought more time to execute the warrant. As requested, the court granted time till March 9 to execute the warrant.

As part of the procedure, Kunchacko has to take bail from the police station in Nedumbassery and appear in court on March 9. Meanwhile, the court examined actor Rimmy Tommy and production controller Dickson as witnesses on Wednesday. Rimmy’s chief examination by prosecution and cross-examination by defence counsels were held till afternoon. In the evening sessions, Dickson was examined. Even though actor and MLA Mukesh was summoned to appear as a witness, he filed an absent petition stating that he is taking part in the Assembly session in Thiruvananthapuram. All the accused persons, including Dileep, were present at the court on Wednesday.

The court will examine actor Edavela Babu and Shamala Madhavan, the mother of actor Kavya Madhavan, on Thursday.

The prosecution has moved a petition seeking completion of the cross-examination of seven witnesses which could not be completed on the scheduled days. The court has decided to hear the petition on Thursday.