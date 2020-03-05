BJP woman leader comes up with #HeInspiresUs idea to pay tributes to PM Modi on Women's Day

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to hand over his social media accounts to 'inspiring women' on International Women's Day, BJP national executive member Sobha Surendran has come up with a novel idea.

Along with narrating inspiring stories of women with the hashtag #SheInspiresUs as suggested by Modi, Sobha has urged social media users to also use the hashtag #HeInspiresUs, referring to the prime minister's life and his services to the country.

When a tall leader like Modi tries to draw the entire world's attention to inspiring stories of Indian women, it is only natural that women too express their solidarity towards his initiative. Besides, #HeInspiresUS will be a tribute to the numerous initiatives piloted by Modi for women empowerment, Sobha told TNIE over the phone from Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM Narendra Modi

Sobha said brief write-ups about the prime minister and small videos of his speeches and other activities would be put up with the hashtag #HeInspiresUs so that it reaches the maximum audience on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

Modi is the leader who was honest enough to highlight the plight of Indian women who struggled without basic facilities such as toilets. He also took pro-active steps to address the issue. The focus of this campaign will be to highlight the interventions made by Modi on women's safety and also the various projects announced for women's welfare, Sobha said.

Modi's initiative prime minister has over five crore followers on Twitter. On Tuesday, Modi announced that he will 'give away' his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire all. The Prime Minister believes the initiative will help these women ignite motivation in millions of others. He had urged people to share entries of such women using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs to mark International Women's Day.