Home States Kerala

BJP woman leader comes up with #HeInspiresUs idea to pay tributes to PM Modi on Women's Day

Along with narrating inspiring stories of women with the hashtag #SheInspiresUs as suggested by Modi, Sobha has urged social media users to also use the hashtag #HeInspiresUs.

Published: 05th March 2020 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Shobha Surendran

Sobha Surendran, BJP national executive member (Facebook Photo)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to hand over his social media accounts to 'inspiring women' on International Women's Day, BJP national executive member Sobha Surendran has come up with a novel idea.

Along with narrating inspiring stories of women with the hashtag #SheInspiresUs as suggested by Modi, Sobha has urged social media users to also use the hashtag #HeInspiresUs, referring to the prime minister's life and his services to the country.

When a tall leader like Modi tries to draw the entire world's attention to inspiring stories of Indian women, it is only natural that women too express their solidarity towards his initiative.  Besides, #HeInspiresUS will be a tribute to the numerous initiatives piloted by Modi for women empowerment, Sobha told TNIE over the phone from Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM Narendra Modi

Sobha said brief write-ups about the prime minister and small videos of his speeches and other activities would be put up with the hashtag #HeInspiresUs so that it reaches the maximum audience on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

Modi is the leader who was honest enough to highlight the plight of Indian women who struggled without basic facilities such as toilets. He also took pro-active steps to address the issue. The focus of this campaign will be to highlight the interventions made by Modi on women's safety and also the various projects announced for women's welfare, Sobha said.

Modi's initiative prime minister has over five crore followers on Twitter. On Tuesday, Modi announced that he will 'give away' his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire all. The Prime Minister believes the initiative will help these women ignite motivation in millions of others. He had urged people to share entries of such women using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs to mark International Women's Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SheInspiresUs Narendra Modi International Women's Day Sobha Surendran
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp