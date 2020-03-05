CPM leader P Jayarajan gets death threat

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM state committee member P Jayarajan received a letter containing death threat to him on Wednesday. The letter was received at CPM Koothuparamba area committee office. The police official, who is in charge of the security of P Jayarajan, handed over the letter to Kathirur police. Since the police cannot register case directly based on the letter, a report regarding this will be submitted to Thalassery Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Thursday. The police will take steps according to the directives of the court.

The letter with the signature, name and address of a person named Raveendran M, of Arathi, Arayalthara, Kakkad, Kannur, says that, Jayarajan is the accused behind major political crimes and assassinations, including that of Kathirur Manoj and Ariyil Shukkur. The letter states that Jayarajan is still able to escape from legal action and punishments. The letter further states: “Hence, I have decided to give you the final punishment, in memory of all the victims of your brutal crimes. You will be murdered soon.”