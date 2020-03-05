Home States Kerala

Delimitation of wards: HC notice to poll panel

The petitioners challenged the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Act 2020 which is aimed at increasing the wards in all the municipalities.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the State Election Commission and the Delimitation Commission on a batch of petitions challenging the move to delimit wards of municipalities. The petitioners challenged the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Act 2020 which is aimed at increasing the wards in all the municipalities.

According to them, the amendment is against the Census Act and rules. Rule 8 (V) of the Census Act 1990 bars changes to the administrative boundaries of districts, tehsils, towns and others till the completion of the census. Census 2021 is underway and it will be completed by January 1, 2021. Further bifurcation of local bodies and variation of wards will have to be undertaken in accordance with the 2021 Census. The Census Commissioner had already frozen the administrative boundaries as on December 31, 2019. Hence, the steps initiated to carry out the delimitation of the municipal wards are illegal, the petitioners contended. The petitions were filed by A Majeed master, vicechairman of Koduvally Municipality, and others.

