Health ministry shares strategy on its website

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the country bracing up to tackle the renewed threat from COVID-19, Kerala received a shot in the arm from the Ministry of Health, with the latter posting the prevention and control strategies to check the spread of the deadly virus adopted by the state on its official website. The link to the guidelines for COVID-19 surveillance, testing, quarantine, hospital admission, and discharge criteria as well as the advisory for various departments, including tour operators, resorts and hotels, is for the benefit of other states and union territories.

“A month ago the nation had reported three cases which had tested COVID positive. But now it is dealing with 28 positive cases. This calls for heightened vigil. Since we were the first state in the country which had to encounter confirmed cases of COVID infection, Kerala’s strategy was widely hailed as it managed to stem the spread of the virus among the general population,” said a health department officer.

“Right from the start, the Centre was all praise for the preparedness and surveillance measures undertaken by the state to deal with the outbreak. Now, the ministry itself has provided a link to our guidelines, advisories, testing and quarantine criteria,” he said.

Health Minister KK Shailaja had stated that union cabinet secretary, during a review meeting of chief secretaries and health secretaries of various states and union territories, hailed Kerala for its measures to check the spread of the virus. Besides, Shailaja said the Health Department is providing all necessary assistance to states and union territories which have sought information on the ways and methods to rein in the infection.