How an autorickshaw number helped missing youth reunite with family in Bhopal

KOZHIKODE: Twenty-six-year-old Ashok Rajput was admitted to the government mental health centre (GMHC) at Kuthiravattom here two months ago. He was transferred to the mental health centre from Perinthalmanna sub-jail following mental ailments. He had landed in the sub-jail over theft charges. Without even an address and help from anyone, Ashok would have been one among the many unknown mentally sick persons in our society. But, luckily, he got freed from the shackles and returned to his home state on Wednesday.

It was the intervention of a social worker that gave a fresh lease of life to the youth. Flipping through the case sheet of Ashok at GMHC, social worker Subhash Mathottam found that the youth had a history of mental illness.

“After continuous treatment, he became less aggressive and I started communicating with him. But Ashok could not recollect his home address. Luckily, during one such conversation, he accidentally told the number of the autorickshaw he drove. I zeroed in on that number, MP-04 1449 and traced it to Bhopal Regional Transport Office and from there contacted Ashok Garden police station,” said Subhash.

The Ashok Garden Police confirmed that Ashok’s family had filed a missing case after he disappeared. “He is the son of Balak Ram and Radha Bhai of Pervad Churiya within the Ashok Garden station limits. Ashok fell in the trap of narcotics in his school days itself. He was under treatment since 2013. He went missing six months ago,” Subhash said.

Ashok’s parents reached Kozhikode 10 days ago and were running from pillar to post to get the police case against their son nullified. As they had the certificate of mental illness, the Malappuram court accepted it and the chargesheet was quashed. A happy Ashok Rajput returned to Bhopal with his parents on Wednesday.