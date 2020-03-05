Home States Kerala

How an autorickshaw number helped missing youth reunite with family in Bhopal

It was the intervention of a social worker that gave lease of life to the youth.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Rajput with his parents

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Twenty-six-year-old Ashok Rajput was admitted to the government mental health centre (GMHC) at Kuthiravattom here two months ago. He was transferred to the mental health centre from Perinthalmanna sub-jail following mental ailments. He had landed in the sub-jail over theft charges. Without even an address and help from anyone, Ashok would have been one among the many unknown mentally sick persons in our society. But, luckily, he got freed from the shackles and returned to his home state on Wednesday.

It was the intervention of a social worker that gave a fresh lease of life to the youth. Flipping through the case sheet of Ashok at GMHC, social worker Subhash Mathottam found that the youth had a history of mental illness.

“After continuous treatment, he became less aggressive and I started communicating with him. But Ashok could not recollect his home address. Luckily, during one such conversation, he accidentally told the number of the autorickshaw he drove. I zeroed in on that number, MP-04 1449 and traced it to Bhopal Regional Transport Office and from there contacted Ashok Garden police station,” said Subhash.

The Ashok Garden Police confirmed that Ashok’s family had filed a missing case after he disappeared. “He is the son of Balak Ram and Radha Bhai of Pervad Churiya within the Ashok Garden station limits. Ashok fell in the trap of narcotics in his school days itself. He was under treatment since 2013. He went missing six months ago,” Subhash said.

Ashok’s parents reached Kozhikode 10 days ago and were running from pillar to post to get the police case against their son nullified. As they had the certificate of mental illness, the Malappuram court accepted it and the chargesheet was quashed. A happy Ashok Rajput returned to Bhopal with his parents on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mental illness Kozhikode Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp