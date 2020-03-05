Judicial panel to frame police purchase norms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CAG report on missing police bullets has had its impact, as the government on Wednesday decided to form a Judicial Commission to frame rules and regulations regarding purchase in the police department. The commission will have retired High Court judge C N Ramachandran Nair as its chairperson, while former home secretary Subrato Biswas and former state police chief Jacob Punnoose will be the members. The CAG report had pointed out several lapses in the way purchases and service contracts were made in the department.

The government felt that the purchase norms in police and prison departments should be different from the rest. The police purchase hinges mostly on security angle and clinging to existing norms might lead to delay in procurement, the government observed. Hence it was decided to formulate special purchase norms for the police department, the cabinet release said.