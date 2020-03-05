Kuttanad bypoll: Senkumar’s candidature lands NDA in a spot

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ousted BDJS leader Subhash Vasu has finally revealed his trump card in Kuttanad, which is headed for an assembly bypoll. Subhash, who claims to lead a ‘breakaway faction’ of BDJS, on Wednesday openly backed the candidature of former state police chief T P Senkumar. TNIE had on Wednesday reported that the former top cop may enter the fray in Kuttanad, pushing the official BDJS and the NDA to a tight spot. It is understood that Subhash had taken Senkumar into confidence before announcing his name at a press conference in Kuttanad.

“We are still part of NDA.If the NDA announces a candidate in Kuttanad, it should be Senkumar. We will fiercely oppose any other candidate foisted by Thushar Vellappally,” Subhash told TNIE. He also dared SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan to contest against Senkumar. Thushar, the president of the official faction of BDJS, had recently ousted Subhash from the party. Once a close confidant of Thushar and his father Vellappally Natesan, Subhash had a bitter fallout with the fatherson duo . The rebel leader, along with Senkumar had accused Vellappally of corruption to the tune of `1,600 crore in the admissions and postings in various institutions run by the SNDP Yogam and SN Trust.

Subhash, who polled over 33,000 votes in the previous assembly election in Kuttanad, said the only winnable candidate for the NDA in the constituency is Senkumar and that any other contender would prove a dud. “We are backing Senkumar for his impeccable track record and for being a part of our crusade to expose the rampant corruption carried out by by Vellappally Natesan in various Sree Narayana institutions,” Subhash said. Senkumar remained unavailable for comment.

THUSHAR UNFAZED

Meanwhile, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally held discussions with the BJP national leadership in New Delhi. The by-election in Kuttanad also figured in the discussions. “We conveyed to the BJP leadership that a strong candidate should be fielded in Kuttanad. We are not averse to fielding a common candidate for BJP and BDJS as winnability should be the sole criterion,” Thushar told TNIE. Asked about Senkumar’s candidature, Thushar said it was a matter that does not concern the BDJS or the NDA.