Home States Kerala

Kuttanad bypoll: Senkumar’s candidature lands NDA in a spot

TNIE had reported that the former top cop may enter the fray in Kuttanad bypoll

Published: 05th March 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ousted BDJS leader Subhash Vasu has finally revealed his trump card in Kuttanad, which is headed for an assembly bypoll. Subhash, who claims to lead a ‘breakaway faction’ of BDJS, on Wednesday openly backed the candidature of former state police chief T P Senkumar. TNIE had on Wednesday reported that the former top cop may enter the fray in Kuttanad, pushing the official BDJS and the NDA to a tight spot. It is understood that Subhash had taken Senkumar into confidence before announcing his name at a press conference in Kuttanad.

“We are still part of NDA.If the NDA announces a candidate in Kuttanad, it should be Senkumar. We will fiercely oppose any other candidate foisted by Thushar Vellappally,” Subhash told TNIE. He also dared SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan to contest against Senkumar. Thushar, the president of the official faction of BDJS, had recently ousted Subhash from the party. Once a close confidant of Thushar and his father Vellappally Natesan, Subhash had a bitter fallout with the fatherson duo . The rebel leader, along with Senkumar had accused Vellappally of corruption to the tune of `1,600 crore in the admissions and postings in various institutions run by the SNDP Yogam and SN Trust.

Subhash, who polled over 33,000 votes in the previous assembly election in Kuttanad, said the only winnable candidate for the NDA in the constituency is Senkumar and that any other contender would prove a dud. “We are backing Senkumar for his impeccable track record and for being a part of our crusade to expose the rampant corruption carried out by by Vellappally Natesan in various Sree Narayana institutions,” Subhash said. Senkumar remained unavailable for comment.

THUSHAR UNFAZED

Meanwhile, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally held discussions with the BJP national leadership in New Delhi. The by-election in Kuttanad also figured in the discussions. “We conveyed to the BJP leadership that a strong candidate should be fielded in Kuttanad. We are not averse to fielding a common candidate for BJP and BDJS as winnability should be the sole criterion,” Thushar told TNIE. Asked about Senkumar’s candidature, Thushar said it was a matter that does not concern the BDJS or the NDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp