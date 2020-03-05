Night shift provision for women to be legalised

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon there will be a legal provision for women to be able to work night shifts. In many sectors women do not work night shifts as of now. But there is an overwhelming demand for such a provision. Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan on Wednesday said the government is contemplating framing a law regarding the same.

“There should be no gender discrimination in employment. The government has also received requests to allow woman to work night shifts too. In such cases, the employers will have to make necessary facilities for the women staff. Instead of women working from 7 pm to 6 am, they can be made to work till 9 pm as per recent regulations, should the woman employees choose to do so,” said the minister.

“In such cases, the employers will have to ensure sufficient safety measures, safe travel and other necessary facilities. However, the employers must seek the permission of women employees before putting them on the night shift,” said the minister.

While permission has been given to all shops and establishments to function throughout the week, the government also insists on a day’s paid leave every week for employees.

He said all employees, including migrant labourers, have equal rights and violation of this will not be tolerated. “It is the policy of the government and we will ensure that the employees are happy,” said the minister.