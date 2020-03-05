Probe begins after letter threatens to kill Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Police have started a probe after the DYFI state committee office received an anonymous letter that threatened to kill Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DYFI state secretary AA Raheem.

As per City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay, the letter was received on Wednesday afternoon. The letter was written in Malayalam. It mentioned that the CM and the DYFI secretary will be killed if they continue with their criticism of SDPI and Popular Front of India, he said.

Balram said that, as soon as he got a complaint from Raheem, the local police station concerned was told to probe the case. “It’s too early to say who is behind the letter,” he said. “We will try to find out who had written the letter and from which place it was posted,” he said.

Raheem in the complaint stated that the letter contained threat as well as swear words. He also said he had received similar threat letters in the past too.