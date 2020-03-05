Rs 26 crore from CMDRF to be given to farmers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to sanction Rs 26 crore from the CMDRF to provide assistance to farmers who are yet to be compensated for the 2018 floods. It decided to cancel the controversial government order which allowed Rakindo Kumarakom Resorts Pvt Ltd to start a tourism project at Methran Kayal in Kottayam. The order was issued on March 1, 2016. The decision to cancel the order is based on the finding that paddy farming is being carried out on the property. A committee will be formed to formulate a design policy for the state. The committee will be asked to study the shortcomings of the National Design Policy and lay focus on the state’s peculiarities. Kerala StartUp Mission’s CEO will be its convenor. A total of 205 posts in the Kerala State Housing Board will be cancelled.