Rs 26 crore from CMDRF to be given to farmers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to sanction Rs 26 crore from the CMDRF to provide assistance to farmers who are yet to be compensated for the 2018 floods. It decided to cancel the controversial government order which allowed Rakindo Kumarakom Resorts Pvt Ltd to start a tourism project at Methran Kayal in Kottayam. The order was issued on March 1, 2016. The decision to cancel the order is based on the finding that paddy farming is being carried out on the property. A committee will be formed to formulate a design policy for the state. The committee will be asked to study the shortcomings of the National Design Policy and lay focus on the state’s peculiarities. Kerala StartUp Mission’s CEO will be its convenor. A total of 205 posts in the Kerala State Housing Board will be cancelled.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Delhi riots: 654 cases registered, 1820 people detained or arrested
Delhi riots: Iran's supreme leader Khamenei asks India to 'confront extremist Hindus and their parties'
India-EU summit in Brussels postponed as PM Modi pulls out due to coronavirus
After Rajinikanth, now Kamal Haasan meets Muslim leaders
Ex-Liverpool stars Jason McAteer, Emile Heskey looking forward to LFC World roadshow in Delhi
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant doing well, but MS Dhoni is missed: Kuldeep Yadav