What triggered the flash strike?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) N K Jacob Sam Lopez, who is in charge of schedules at the city depot, objected to the presence of a private bus near Gandhi Park.

According to him, the bus should have been at Vazhayila at that time, but delayed its schedule purposely to get more passengers during the Attukal temple festival time. When they blocked the road demanding action against the erring private bus, Fort station house officer A K Sherry arrested the ATO along with traffic inspector Rajendran and driver Suresh for obstructing the traffic. It led to an instant protest from the KSRTC employees. The tug-of-war between two departments created further trouble for the public.