Yesoram builders MD passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A R Sreedhara Vadhyar, a pioneering architectural engineering consultant and managing director of Yesoram Builders, passed away on Wednesday. He was 75. Vadhyar, who started his career at the Kerala Public Health Engineering department in 1965, came to public attention for his innovative idea of prefabricated concrete houses that could be assembled in 24 hours. The first prefabricated house was constructed at Cheppanam, his native village in Ernakulam district, for his own use, in 1973.

He did major pre-fabricated constructions in Palluruthy, individual houses in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kuttanad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kanhangad, Kerala State Warehousing Corporation Building in Kottayam and eight blocks of two-storey residential buildings for YNP Trust in then Cochin (now Kochi).

After quitting government service, he set up Yasoram Construction Co in 1977 as a partnership firm.

Yasoram has successfully completed more than 2,000 projects, including housing and shopping complexes, hospitals, educational institutions and villa projects.Vadhyar has also constructed churches, mosques, and temples in all their ethnic beauty without claiming any monetary benefit.

‘Yasoram Charitable Trust’ formed in 1989 built 46 houses on 1.79 acres for the poor in Tripunithura which were handed over to the beneficiaries in 1990 on ‘no profit, no loss’ basis. Vadhyar’s body will be kept at Yasoram Builders office at Convent Road-TD Road Junction till 4 pm for the public to pay last respects. After that it will be handed over to AIMS.

He is survived by wife Jaysree Vadhyar and daughters Manju S Vadhyar and Sindhu S Vadhyar. Rohit Prabhu is his son-in-law.