BJP list out; sulking seniors in, one-third berths go to women

BJP state president K Surendran on Thursday announced the list of new office-bearers of the party’s state unit, giving berths to disgruntled senior leaders and ensuring one-third of the posts for wome

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran on Thursday announced the list of new office-bearers of the party’s state unit, giving berths to disgruntled senior leaders and ensuring one-third of the posts for women.

While A N Radhakrishnan and Sobha Surendran — who were not really happy with Surendran’s recent appointment as state chief — have been appointed vice-presidents along with eight others, M T Ramesh will continue as general secretary.

“This is for the first time that a political party has set apart one third of the posts for women. Merit has been the sole criterion for selection to all posts. Adequate representation has been given to the youth, Dalits, OBCs, minorities and marginalised sections,” said Surendran.

The other new vice-presidents are C Sadnandan Master from Kannur, former PSC chairman K S Radhakrishnan, G Raman Nair, who defected from the Congress to the saffron camp, J Prameeladevi, V T Rema and V V Rajan. A P Abdullakutty and M S Sampoorna have been retained, thus taking the total number of vice-presidents to 10, against the previous eight.

National Commission for Minorities Vice-Chairman George Kurien, Palakkad Municipality Vice-Chairman C Krishakumar and Dalit leader from Thiruvananthapuram P Sudheer are the new general secretaries. M Ganeshan and K Subhash will continue to hold the posts of general secretary and joint general secretary (both in charge of organisational activity) respectively.

J R Padmakumar will be the new treasurer. The new state secretaries are: C Sivankutty, Renu Suresh, Raji Prasad, T P Sindhumol, S Suresh, A Nagesh, K Renjith, P Reghunath, K P Prakash Babu and Karamana Jayan. Party spokespsons are: M S Kumar, Narayanan Namboothiri, B Gopalakrishnan and G Sandeep Warrier.

National council members
Former state president Raman Pillai, C K Padmanabhan and K V Sreedharan Master are among the 30 leaders who will represent the state in the BJP national council. Tribal leader from Wayanad Palliyara Raman has also been included in the list of national council members.

Morcha leaders
The state chiefs of various morchas are: C R Praful Krishnan (Yuva Morcha), Niveditha Subramanian (Mahila Morcha), S Jayasooryan (Karshaka Morcha), Jiji Joseph (Monorities Morcha), N P Radhakrishnan (OBC Morcha), Shajumon Vattekkad (SC Morcha) and Mukundan Palliyara (ST Morcha).

Regional leaders
The regional presidents and organising secretaries respectively in the four regions are: T P Jayachandran Master and K P Suresh: Kozhikode region (Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode); V Unnikrishnan Master and G Kashinath: Palakkad region (Palakkad, Thrissur, Malappuram); A K Naseer and L Padmakumar: Ernakulam region (Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki) and K Soman and Ku. Ve. Suresh Babu: Thiruvananthapuram region (Thiruvananthapruam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha).

VICE-PRESIDENTS
A N Radhakrishnan | Sobha Surendran  | K S Radhakrishnan
| C Sadnandan Master | AP Abdullakutty | J Prameela Devi
| G Raman Nair | M S Sampoorna
| V T Rema | V V Rajan

GENERAL SECRETARIES
M T Ramesh | George Kurien
 | C Krishnakumar | P Sudheer
| M Ganeshan | K Subhash

