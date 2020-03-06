Home States Kerala

BJP state organisational revamp underscores Muraleedharan camp’s win over rival faction

Many prominent leaders of the rival P K Krishnadas faction have either been short-changed or totally left out in the organisational revamp.

By Sovi Vidyadharan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Newly-appointed BJP  president K Surendran calls his list of state office-bearers ‘inclusive’. Leaders of the rival camp in the party agree to his term ‘inclusive’ but they say that inclusivity is applicable only to the now all-powerful V Muraleedharan faction in the party.

Many prominent leaders of the rival P K Krishnadas faction have either been short-changed or totally left out in the organisational revamp. Last week, three disgruntled leaders -- M T Ramesh, A N Radhakrishnan and Sobha Surendran -- created a headache for the new chief Surendran by going on sulking mode.
“By swiftly releasing the list of office-bearers, Surendran has put the ball back in the court of the trio, who was also fellow contenders for the post that he now occupies. The leaders were given virtually no time to manoeuvre or negotiate. Ramesh, Radhakrishnan and Sobha will now have to assume office under Surendran or the party’s national leadership and the Sangh will see to it that they fall in line,” said a source.

A source close to A N Radhakrishan said the senior leader learnt about his new post from the media. A decision on whether he should assume the post of vice-president  will be taken later, they said. Sobha and Ramesh remained incommunicado.

VM’s writ runs large
With the list of new office-bearers now out, one thing is clear.  V Muraleedharan has ensured that his writ runs in the state unit through his protege K Surendran. B Gopalakrishnan and M S Kumar -- the former more easily identified with the Krishnadas faction rather than the latter -- were strongly tipped to become general secretaries. The two leaders had been known faces of the party, defending the saffron camp during panel discussions on prime time TV. But when the list came, both were left out.

According to a party insider, Kumar has shot off a stern message to Surendran and the RSS’ representatives in the party that he does not intend to continue as spokesperson. A source said Kumar has told the leadership that  he will quit if the ‘imbalance’ in the list of office-bearers is not rectified. The list of state secretaries and heads of various morchas (wings) too are heavily loaded in favour of the Muraleedharan camp

Gloom in Krishnadas camp
Of the four new general secretaries, three -- George Kurien, C Krishnakumar and P Sudheer -- are known faces of the Muraleedharan camp. Sources say Kurien has been roped in to play a key role in the party’s reachout with the Church. While C Krishnakumar is an immensely popular leader from Palakkad, P Sudheer, a young Dalit leader, had been overlooked during the previous organisational revamp.

“It is now clear that during the core committee meetings, the voice of the Muraleedharan camp will be heard louder and stronger, leaving little room for M T Ramesh for political manoeuvring. The two general secretaries deputed by the RSS are already known to be less assertive. Hence, Surendran’s task will be much easier,” said a senior leader.

Observers also see this as the near end of the road for the Krishnadas camp. The camp had lost ground the day when Krishanadas reportedly went in for a  truce with Muraleedharan, paving the way for Surendran’s anointment to the top post.

